Live music venue plans opening as new restrictions are set

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Englewood — a nearly 160-year-old refurbished barn with live entertainment, a restaurant, and brewery — is set to open in five days. The process of opening has been a long time coming, but owners are still expecting a good turnout, despite Covid-19 restrictions.

“On Monday, June 20th this will be the realization of a 10-year dream that has had its share of pitfalls so we’re excited to get the place open,” co-owner Rick Russell said.

Even with 10 years of planning, owners couldn’t have predicted they would be opening during a pandemic, but they’re ready to make it work, even with new restrictions announced Wednesday by Governor Tom Wolf.

“We have outside, a patio, a deck, and we have the tavern here, and then the barn space upstairs so we can really spread people out,” marketing and creative director Ang Moramarco said.

The venue can typically operate at a 600-person capacity. The new business is starting out with a much smaller crowd, although owners say it’s gained the attention of local residents.