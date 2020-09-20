Local attorney remembers Justice Ginsburg and her impact

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The nation is mourning the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and some in central Pennsylvania are remembering her life and legacy.

Harrisburg defense attorney Corky Goldstein vividly remembers the moment he got the chance to meet Justice Ginsburg in person when he and other lawyers were sworn in at the supreme court.

“She was so kind and generous. As I was walking out, I had tears in my eyes, thinking oh my god I just talked to Justice Ginsburg,” Goldstein said.

Her impact on him has been immense.

“She has sustained me as a lawyer for the last 27 years that she was on the court,” Goldstein said. “I’ve read all of her cases. I’ve read her dissents. the fact that I even had the opportunity to meet her for 15 or 16 seconds was like a major part of my life that I actually met this woman.”

Goldstein says Ginsburg’s work has impacted us all.

“Every woman and man in this country who believes in equal rights for all people ought to be thanking her for her great accomplishments,” Goldstein said.

It’s the mission of achieving equality that inspired his more than 50 year long career as a lawyer.

“That’s why I went to law school. To fight for equal rights for all people,” Goldstein said.

He says even thought Justice Ginsburg is gone, her legacy will live on in his memory and others.

“I’m so proud to be an attorney and proud that she made these changes to our system of law in America,” Goldstein said.