Local band Copper Bets is taking the Midstate by storm

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — All over the area, restaurants and bars host various kinds of live entertainment. And thanks to one open mic night, the band Copper Bets came together.

“We met at an open jam run by one of our guitarists/singers/songwriters Drew Kiniry at the Circle in Hanover,” Gena McKibben said. “I believe [Drew] also met the rhythm section through the Blues Society of Central Pennsylvania jam in Harrisburg.”

Kelly, Keith, Peter, and Gena are from all over.

Kelly McClain and Keith Weisser reside in York. Drew Kiniry is in Stewartstown, York County, and Peter and Gena McKibben live near the Maryland line in Manchester. The group was originally two separate bands, but they came together to perform original songs across the area.

“[Our music] is based in blues, rock, and roots,” McKibben said. “We do mostly originals with a few hopefully uncommon blues and classic covers thrown in. [We] never want to sound like every other band.”

The group enjoys getting together and playing wherever they can, from outdoor venues to bars and everything in-between. Destination Gettysburg describes them as “one of the best live acts in the area right now.”

“We like to see and be part of a community of people that support the arts and original music, and central Pa. is already a very supportive and creative place,” McKibben said.

Copper Bets will be performing this weekend at a few locations. Friday at Midway Bowl in Carlisle, Saturday at Sign of the Horse Brewery in Hanover, and Sunday at Hell in a Bucket Brewing in Wrightsville, York Co.

“[We perform] at least one show every week, you can find events or posts of upcoming dates on our Facebook and Instagram pages,” McKibben said.

The group also plans to release their music for the world to hear.

“We will have a new record coming out later this summer recorded at Right Coast Recording in Columbia, Pa. Look for it on all [music] streaming platforms and at shows soon,” McKibben said.