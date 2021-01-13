Local bank sees rush of applicants for latest round of PPP loans

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Help is on the way for struggling small businesses in our area as a new round of funding becomes available with the paycheck protection program.

On Wednesday Centric Bank opened up their application portal for the PPP funding and within hours they heard from several hundred businesses that want it.

The first round of the program was a lifesaver for local businesses like Cornerstone Coffeehouse. Owner Sue Pera said it helped her give her workers a paycheck.

“Quite honestly without that first funding of PPP, I don’t know how many owners, restaurant owners would have made it,” Pera said. “Most importantly paying my staff. My people who keep me alive in there. They’re my frontline. To make sure that they’re paid fairly.”

Now Centric Bank CEO and President Patti Husic says they’re ready to help get the new round of funding out.

“All of our team is hands on board to ensure that we can help as many small busineses as possible,” Husic said.

Those who got funding in one of the first two rounds can apply for this round too. That’s exactly what Pera plans to do.

“As the numbers in covid started climbing, our numbers as with every other business started to go down again,” Pera said.

Applying for the money can be complicated but Centric Bank has a team of people to answer questions and walk business owners through it.

“We don’t want to see their doors closed, we want to see them open,” Husic said. “They’re the heartbeat of our communities and that’s why we’re so thrilled to be here to help them.”

The hope is that those loans show struggling businesses they’re not alone.

“There is not even a question. It is once again going to help take us over that very challenging time,” Pera said.

Small businesses in the area can apply for the program through Centric Bank here.