Local bike shop sees a spike in sales as more people spend time outside

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Business has been booming for Pedal Pusher, a local bike shop in Harrisburg as more people spend time outdoors.

“It’s been unprecedented, we’ve been busier than I can ever remember being,” said Ted Witfield, co-owner of Pedal Pushers.

The bike shop has been in business for 48 years. Witfield says there hasn’t been a demand like this since the start of the bike boom in the early 1970s.

“We’re actually selling bikes here in the parking lot as no one is allowed in the store at this time and it’s just remarkable,” said Witfield.

Pedal Pushers also offers bike repairs. Witfield says they’ve been running out of bikes and supplies.

“A father will come in, get a bike for his son and his wife will say we should go with him and now we’ve sold three more, my goodness,” said Witfield.

It’s not just bike shop owners who are excited about the spike in sales.

“We’re thrilled to see more people riding bicycles, said Dick Norford, a member of Bike Harrisburg. “Unfortunately it took a pandemic to make this happen.”

Norford says it’s great to see more bicyclists, but it’s important to keep in mind the rules of the road.

“As a bicyclist, just remember the car is using that road as well and as a motorist, the bicyclist has a right to be there, so let’s all share the road,” said Norford.

Drivers must keep a 4-feet distance between their vehicle and a bicyclist, reflective equipment should be used and anyone under 12-years-old is required to wear a helmet by law.

“When an area is more inviting to bicycle riding or walking for that matter, it’s a better place to live, a better place to work, and a better place to play,” said Norford.