Local business owner does online crafts with children of her workers

Bosses and managers are trying to find new ways to show their employees how much they appreciate them during this challenging time and Susan Graham of Camp Hill is no different.

The owner of Susan Graham Consulting, an IT recruiting firm, has been offering online crafts to the children of her workers twice a week.

Most of Graham’s employees already worked from home, but now they face the challenge of having to work while their children are there demanding their attention.

Graham said she came up with the idea to give her workers a few minutes of peace and to thank the children for allowing their parents to focus. She connects via Zoom and even mails the supplies to the kids in advance, so the parents don’t have to shop or search for various products.

During her next “Zoom’n with Susan” session, Graham plans to help the kids build a time capsule.