Local businesses gearing up for 2018 Extraordinary Give

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 08:11 PM EST

Updated: Nov 09, 2018 08:16 PM EST

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - - Next week nearly 500 organizations will be looking for your donations as part of the Extraordinary Give.

It's billed as the largest day of philanthropy locally. Numerous events will take place in Lancaster County. 

Through the years it has raised more than $31 million for local organizations. 

Those who run the Extraordinary Give are encouraging you to start thinking about who you may want to help this year. 

 "Pick causes you care about and share that with other folks. When you give next Friday it's great that you give but don't stop there . Share that through your social media networks," said Samuel Bressi. 

Last year, the Extraordinary Give raised more than $8.5 million again, for local organizations. 

