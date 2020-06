HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A cancer survivor at Penn State Hershey has a clever way to celebrate her final treatment. Lynda Galagher and her family had a plane fly over the hospital with a banner thanking her doctor and the staff.

It came as a total surprise for the physician, but its not the first time a private aircraft has been by the hospital. Her husband is an avid pilot.

