CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dickinson College student, Leroya Sanford, will appear on the ABC game show “Holey Moley” on June 7, 2022. Sanford is a theatre arts student, but its time for her to hone in to her mini golf skills.

“We have Kate Leffler going head to head with Leroya Sanford. What’s up y’all. I’m Leroya Sanford and I’m a student in college in Pennsylvania. I’m a magician at the magic castle and when I was younger my dad got me into golf. I just fell in love with it,” said Sanford.

To watch Sanford compete, tune in to “Holey Moley” on ABC27 at 8 p.m.