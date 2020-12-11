Pa. Congressman explains why he sued over mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM — A western Pa. Congressman made a name for himself across the state by challenging the constitutionality of Pennsylvania’s mail-in ballot law.

He argued in essence that 2.5 million of his fellow citizens shouldn’t have had the right to mail in their votes for the 2020 general election.

Congressman Mike Kelly (R-16th Congressional District) argued in court the mail-ins that propelled Joe Biden to the presidency shouldn’t count.

“Act 77, the no-excuse mail-in ballots are unconstitutional,” Kelly said.

ABC27’s Dennis Owens asked Kelly if nearly 3 million mail-in ballots should be tossed away as if those ballots were never cast. Kelly says it comes down to disenfranchising Pennsylvanians.

“I’m not trying to do anything. I’m trying to show that there was an unconstitutional piece that was put in by the Pennsylvania legislature that should not have been there,” Kelly said.

Kelly believes Act 77, passed by his fellow Republicans in the legislature, is simply not in accordance with the U.S. Constitution.

So did the Republican lawmakers get it wrong?

“If it’s unconstitutional and they did something buried in an omni and omnibus bill, is that wrong or is that right?” Kelly asks.

Courts didn’t buy Kelly’s claim and neither do Democrats.

“Desperation is the worst cologne. It’s over. he needs to get over it […] just do your job and stop acting ridiculous,” Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman said.

According to Pa. Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, Kelly’s actions are incomprehensible.

“[Kelly creates] the environment that people continue to believe that there was some nefarious conspiracy out there with the election. There was not. There is not,” Costa asserted.

Kelly said he doesn’t believe Joe Biden won Pa. fair and square, but believes in his oath of office–the motivation behind his lawsuit.

“An oath of office should actually mean something. It shouldn’t be something that’s convenient to use when you want to use it and then discard it when you’ve made a mistake,” Kelly said.

In two years there are open seats for U.S. Senate and Governor, and Congressman Kelly told me he’s interested.