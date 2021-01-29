Local conservation group awarded Pa. grant to create recreational path in Cumberland Co.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new recreational path along the Conodoguinet Creek in Cumberland County is one step closer to becoming a reality with help from the “Friends of the Conodoguinet Greenway” conservation collaborative.

On Friday the Conodoguinet Greenway group was awarded a state grant of more than $36,000 for a feasibility study of the Cumberland County creek.

The conservation collaborative group plans to create a trail of at least 20 miles that follows quiet roads and off-road multi-use trails.

“We’re hoping for a trail that can be used for hiking and walking and biking that’ll go through East Pennsboro, Camp Hill and Hampden Township at least in phase one,” explained Marilyn Chastek, a member of the planning committee for Friends of the Conodoguinet Greenway.

To receive the full amount of the grant, it must be matched by other funding. The group still needs an additional $5,000 in donations to reach its goal. To donate to their recreational path fund, a GoFundMe page has been created and can be viewed here.

For more information about the Friends of Conodoguinet Greenway plans, visit their Facebook page.