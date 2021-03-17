Local couple celebrates 42nd anniversary and St. Patrick’s Day at Harrisburg Irish pub

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Bars and restaurants across the Midstate celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday as they anxiously wait for COVID restrictions to ease in the coming weeks.

At O’Reilly’s Tap Room every day feels like St. Patrick’s Day, but one local couple was there celebrating more than the holiday.

For Cindy and John Garberich the day is always a special occasion.

“We met on St. Patrick’s day and we married on St. Patrick’s Day,” Cindy Garberich said.

Now they’re marking 43 years together. It’s a tradition for them to celebrate each year, but last year the pandemic had other plans.

“Last year we were going to go down to Ocean City Maryland and our hotel was open but everything else closed down,” John Garberich said.

Of course, it wasn’t just them.

Peter Chiccarine is the general manager of O’Reilly’s and the Best Western Hotel that it’s a part of. He says the pandemic canceled their Paddy’s plans in 2020.

“We were shut down. We didn’t have any guests in here on that day. It was really a difficult year for us. It’s been quite a challenge over the past year,” Chiccarine said.

Now things look different, with COVID restrictions starting to lift.

“It’s great to be serving again because that’s what we missed. We’re in the service industry and we love taking care of our people and our guests,” Chiccarine said. “We understand health and safety are priority number one, but at the same time we’re ready to serve people and we’ve done a great job of that here today.”

That means the Garberichs are able to raise a glass and cheers to their anniversary, and their recent shots.

“This is absolutely wonderful,” Garberich said. “The fact that we have both been fully vaccinated and actually come out to a place and enjoy our anniversary.”

Chiccarine says O’Reilly’s is really looking forward to April 4 when some of Pennsylvania’s bar and restaurant restrictions ease up.