Local delegates gear up for Republican National Convention

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Republican National Convention kicks off Monday.

The GOP delegates will officially nominate President Trump and Vice President Pence for the Republican ticket.

The Democrats had their spotlight last week and this week it’s the Republican’s turn.

Pennsylvania is a big swing state where voters will be watching closely.

“This week the Republicans are going to tell you exactly what has been happening for the last four years and what we plan to do for the next four years,” state Rep. Sue Helm (R-Dauphin/Lebanon).

Helm is a delegate for the RNC. She says Republicans will stick to policies.

“Up until the virus hit the economy was thriving and that’s what people vote for is the economy, the money in people’s pocket and it’s always been that way,” Helm said.

By contrast, political analyst Abe Amaros says Democrats focused largely on their message of unity, inclusion and empathy.

“The Republican Party has an uphill climb in terms of showing the human face to its party,” Amaros said. “It has been successfully hijacked by Donald Trump and his administration.”

DNC speakers gave some of the most direct criticisms of President Trump during this campaign.

“I don’t think we’re going to be quite as forceful with our attacks. I honestly don’t. I hope we don’t,” Helm said. “I mean obviously there’s two parties for a reason. We have different ideas and thoughts but I don’t want the direct attacks like we did have the last week.”

Amaros thinks otherwise.

“They’re going to pull everything that they possibly can to be nasty, divisive, dirty and it’s just going to be a free for all,” Amaros said.

While Helm can’t be there in person, she’ll be tuned in every night and says she’ll do her job to get constituents riled up.

“I have my trump pin here. I have my hat here. I’m ready to go, so we’re looking forward to this week and after and up until (the) election we’ll do our job.”

Both agree the conventions set the tone for the rest of the campaign, which typically kicks into high gear after Labor Day.