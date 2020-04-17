Local firefighter talks about deaf first responders’ experiences with COVID-19

LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Linglestown Firefighter and EMT Chad Grabousky describes how deaf first responders are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Linglestown Fire Company said in a Facebook post that Chad is an excellent, well-trained firefighter, “a strong part of the Linglestown family. In addition to his great attitude and skills, he brings an extra facet to our ranks: sign language because he’s legally deaf.”

Chad recently provided an interview to The Daily Moth on how he’s coping with the COVID-19 changes.

He explains in his interview how with everyone wearing masks, it makes things more challenging since he can’t read lips as he normally would so he turns to peoples’ body language and gestures.