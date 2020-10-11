Local group hosts event geared towards registering young voters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – With just 9 days left until Pennsylvania’s voter registration deadline, one local group is making sure every one of those days counts.

Harrisburg group The Black Burg held a voter registration event on Saturday geared towards registering young voters in the community.

Adeola Adeniyi is the president of the organization.

“This election is super important. There’s a lot of things going on in the country and whoever we vote for really determines which direction we go and how we’re going to solve the problems that we see,” Adeniyi said.

She said they’ve seen a lot of enthusiasm from people their age this election cycle. Now they’re working to get to people who haven’t felt motivated to vote before.

“Sometimes they may feel like because of their age no one cares about them, because they’re young. You know, listen to grown folk. But it’s really important that we make sure we let the youth know, your voice is so important and you are the future leaders of the country,” Adeniyi said.

Na’ilah Burston was one of the people who registered at the event.

“Even if you feel like your vote doesn’t matter, it actually does,” Burston said.

Adeniyi said they hope to encourage involvement through representation.

“When you see other people who look like you doing things like this, it really inspires you,” Adeniyi said.

But, she wants people to remember that it’s not just about getting registered.

“The job is not done when you register to vote. If you really want to succeed you’ve got to go all the way to the finish line and execute your right,” Adeniyi said. “So really by emphasizing that, that just because you’ve registered to vote, doesn’t mean that your voice has been heard through your vote. So make sure that you go to the polls November 3rd and execute your right.”

In Pennsylvania the deadline to register to vote is October 19th. If you want to vote by mail you have to request a mail in ballot by October 27th.