Local hair salon excited to cut masking requirement for vaccinated customers and stylists

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Local businesses in the Midstate are adjusting to new guidance from the CDC that says vaccinated people can go maskless indoors.

The PA Health Department signed onto the guidance right away, but businesses are allowed to make their own mask rules for workers and customers.

At New You Hair Salon in Enola, owner Christine Clark says they’re excited to let some people ditch the masks.

“We do it on the honor system,” Clark said. “If you say you had the vaccine, we believe you and then you don’t have to wear it.”

She says customers have been thrilled.

“Most of them ask as soon as they come in because they know that they said they could take them off and they’ll say, ‘I’m vaccinated can I take it off?’ And we’re like, ‘Sure go right ahead,'” Clark said.

Stylist Tracey Rowe feels the same way.

“So ready to take off the mask,” Rowe said.

For them the masks just seem to get in the way.

“We’re just tired of it. It’s very uncomfortable, it’s hard to work in them all day,” Clark said.

Rowe got her vaccine and trusts when customers say they did too.

“As long as everybody’s vaccinated, safety wise I’m good to go. Yeah, no problem,” Rowe said.

In fact, she thinks it will convince more people to get the shots, because she was hesitant at first.

“Just to get rid of the mask I would’ve gotten it immediately, yes. And I’ve heard a lot of people say that too,” Rowe said.

Clark hasn’t gotten the vaccine so she’s keeping her mask on.

“We have a lot of older clients and I just think it’s safer for them,” Clark said. “I would feel horrible if I had it and gave it to someone.”

When it comes to loosening COVID rules they say it’s felt good to let their hair down.