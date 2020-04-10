Local janitorial company making CDC approved cloth facial coverings

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) –Due to the recent concerns surrounding COVID-19 and in line with County, State, and Federal guidelines and recommendations, Weixler Cleaning Services, is working hard to keep essential organizations and businesses in the Central Pennsylvania region safe by disinfecting and cleaning their buildings.

Weixler Diversified Cleaning Services, with the help of two local seamstresses, Linda Landis and Laurie Cauldwell, made 145 cloth facial coverings for their employees. Following the CDC’s guidelines for cloth facial coverings, they are distributing their cloth face coverings with a filter to their employees.

Weixler’s leadership took special care to research and design masks with a secure fit, that are reusable, with comfortable breathable layers, and with a superior filtering ability. The masks include a disposable insertable non-woven filter. Weixler Diversified Cleaning Services anticipates having extras to give to employee family members and others in the community.

Reni Weixler, CEO & President, stated, “The health and safety of our employees and our customers is foremost in our minds as we continue to serve essential businesses that are working to care for the members of our community.”