Local kids pick top 10 toys for 2019

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Do you know which new toys will be a hit with the kids this holiday season?

It’s hard to know, even for toymakers. That’s why they take their products to schools before they put them on the shelves.

The Goddard School of York is one of 50 toy test ambassadors. In September, their students tested 18 toys for infants to 6-year-olds while teachers took note of which toys inspired creativity, developed skills, and were played with most.

The results are given to manufacturers, but the school also lets parents know what new toys were voted best by the kids.

The top 10 new toys for preschoolers this year are Crinkle Monkey, Latches and Doors Busy Board, Leapbuilders ABC Smart House, Oibo Set of 3 Primary Color, Smart Sizzlin’ BBQ Grill, Orangutwang, Linkimals Smooth Moves Sloth, Learn and Groove Dancing Panda, Take-Along Town, and Peg Brite.

