Local law firm offering free divorce for Valentine’s Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Valentine’s Day is a day all about love, but a local attorney is doing something unconventional for Feb. 14. The Law Office of Jason R. Carpenter in Harrisburg is offering a free divorce for Valentine’s Day, and Carpenter says, while it may seem in opposition of love, he’s actually doing it for love.

“As a divorce firm, we understand some people need to let go of the past, in order to have a future and have new love and new life, and we decided this is how we can help,” said attorney Jason Carpenter.

In order to qualify, a couple needs to schedule a consultation, between now and Friday, Feb. 12. It can happen either in person or virtually.

“What the qualifications are, is no children, or equitable distribution or splitting of assets. However, if those are present in your case, we will give you a credit of $2,500 for the cost of the divorce, so everybody has a chance at it,” Carpenter said.

The cost of a divorce varies and depends on several factors, but the average is about $10,000, according to Carpenter. This is the first time his law office has offered this promotion.

“Since 2020 was so horrible, we want to help people in 2021,”Carpenter said.

The owner of a local relationship center says this pandemic has put a strain on relationships.

“After people get divorced, we find 40 percent of people regret their decision that they got divorced,” said Jessica Myers-Adams, owner of Emergent Relationship Center.

It’s something she says should always be the last resort.

“My suggestion is always go through the protocol of discernment counseling, where you can go from being 98% sure you want a divorce to going to up to 100 percent,” Myers-Adams said.

A lottery drawing for the free divorce will happen on Monday, Feb. 15.