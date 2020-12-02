Local parents and students struggle with switch to virtual school

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — More schools are going fully virtual as coronavirus cases surge, which is creating challenges for some students and their families.

Many kids are having to deal with their districts moving back and forth from online to in person learning.

Jennifer Clouser has 2 sons in the Carlisle School District and says the switching has been hard for the family.

“It’s so hard for the kids to get into a system. It’s extremely hard for me, because I have my own business and I work from home and I have clients,” Clouser said.

So she decided to take a step back from her business and give up most of her clients as a horse trainer.

“I had to make that choice: Keep the business going and keep my career moving forward? Or get my kids with their education? And as a mom it was no choice,” Clouser said.

That presented new challenges.

“I’m not trained to teach this. I’m not trained to bring it to their level. I don’t know half the material,” Clouser said.

Virtual learning just wasn’t working well for her high school son.

“We had to bring in a tutor because I was starting to get letters saying he’s facing academic probation and he’s failing all his classes,” Clouser said.

Cutting her business while also cutting checks for the tutor is taking a toll.

“My husband and I talked and it’s like ok we have a savings account and an emergency fund,” Clouser said.

With coronavirus sending their school fully virtual she’s worried about the long term impacts.

“It’s going up and down in spikes and I understand that it’s real. I know people close to me who have had it,” Clouser said. “But we also have to learn how to live with it at the same time. These kids are getting the really short end of the stick.”