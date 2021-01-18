Local police department finds new way to build better relationships with kids

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — In an effort to build better relationships with kids, the Swatara Township Police Department is introducing new equipment for their officers.

Staffers and officers of the local police department filled dozens of backpacks with school supplies and snacks. Going forward, officers will have the backpacks in the trunks of their cruisers, and can hand them out to students they come in contact with.

This is all being done in an effort to connect and build trust with the kids.

“Right now the plan is to pass them out as needed. We are going to go around to the schools, and it is a little difficult because of COVID, so there is no organized event at this time like we do every year,” said Darrell Reider, public safety director for Swatara Township.

According to Swatara Township PD, officers have more than 150 backpacks to distribute to local students.