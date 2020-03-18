Local police departments offering non-emergency online reporting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — In response to the coronavirus outbreak, many Midstate police departments have launched an online reporting system for all non-emergency incidents.

By utilizing online reporting, you can contact the police while maintaining social distance and help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19. If you submit a report you’ll receive an automated e-mail receipt and reference number and then be contacted by a police officer regarding your submission.

To access the online reporting in your area click the department closest to you: Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, Lititz Borough Police Department, Steelton Borough Police Department, and Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

The police departments want to note if you are reporting an emergency or a crime in progress do not use the online webform, dial 911 immediately.