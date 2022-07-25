LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The James Biever Police-Community Alliance is hosting its second annual 5K run/1-mile walk on Saturday, August 13. The fundraising run will start and end at the Lebanon Valley Expo Center, located at 80 Rocherty Road in Lebanon. The running route will include the Lebanon Valley Rail-Trail.

Registration for the run begins at 7 a.m.; The 5K run will start at 8 a.m. and the 1-mile walk will start at 9 a.m.

Prices for the event are $15 per walker and $25 per runner with registration prior to August 1 or $20 per walker and $30 per runner to register the day of the event. To register visit jbpca.org/events.

Friendly dogs are welcome to run/walk, and children under 10 walk for free.

After the run, everyone is invited to partake in yard games, raffles, and food trucks.

The James Biever Police-Community Alliance, formerly known as the Biever Family Police Scholarship Fund, is a non-profit organization that started in memory of James Biever, a retired Pennsylvania State Trooper who passed away from stage four cancer.

“This name change allowed us to more fully recognize our foundation’s mission – Scholarship, Continuing Education and Community Relations,” Michelle Biever, noted. “We realized that our new name acknowledged the broader reach of the foundation. It is not just about scholarships, it is also about education of police and community.”