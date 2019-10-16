Local program for inmates in recovery is expanding

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A 2017 program designed to help inmates recover is expanding. “Jail to Community Treatment,” will soon have more medication available to aid in recovery.

“54% have completed the program successfully, and not returned,” said Health Services Administrator of Franklin County Jail, Justin Lensbower.

The program focuses on counseling for inmates with specific providers, outside the jail on work release.

“Other counties have looked at that because I think that’s one of the key components, is they’re getting treatment with people in the community, who are going to support them when they’re out,” said Lensbower.

According to jail officials, this allows inmates a higher likelihood of continuing their treatment once released.

“What we’ve looked to do, is expand that treatment to patients, that are not necessarily on work release, possibly beforehand,” Lensbower said.

Vivitrol is currently the medication of choice, used to help treat patients in the program.

“Because Vivitrol is not effective on everybody, we’re now expanding that program to include other types of medicated assisted treatment,” said Warden William Bechtold.

County commissioners worked with the jail to expand the type of medication used in the program.

“This has not required any increase in taxes. It’s just from the general fund. We need to pitch in a small matching amount,” County Commissioner Chairman Dave Keller says.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections plans to replicate Franklin County’s program model in other counties.