Local restaurant gets grant money to help survive the pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County is giving $17 million in grants to small businesses, local governments and nonprofits. One of the spots getting money is Harrisburg restaurant Grill 22.

Manager Scott Hohe said like others they’ve been hit hard by the pandemic.

“You know it’s rocky. At 25% it was almost like ridiculous but we did what did what we could. Now we’re up to 50%. It’s better. It can always be better,” Hohe said.

Now they’re getting a $32,000 grant from the county.

“The grant program is great. Thank god they’re helping out,” Hohe said. “With the grant money coming in it’s helping a lot. It’s helping keep people employed. Keeping people coming in, you know.”

It’s convenient timing as the cold weather starts to creep in.

“We’ll do what we can. I just, I worry about what happens around Christmas. I see the cases rising across the country and not exactly sure how that’s going to effect us here,” Hohe said.

He says they may use the money to buy heaters or try to expand outdoor seating.

“We’d love to have more people in. But we have to do it safely,” Hohe said. “We don’t want to be responsible for getting anyone sick or sending anyone home. So it’s a balancing act.”

Ultimately, the grant means they can withstand the pandemic pressures a little bit longer.

“We’re trying to make a living, trying to keep our people employed as gainfully as we can, trying to keep everybody safe that comes in and trying to offer them the best experience that we can,” Hohe said.