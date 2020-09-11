Local restaurant owner prioritizes safety while balancing capacity increase

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released Thursday suggests eating out at restaurants is linked to higher coronavirus risks. This comes as Pennsylvania restaurants prepare to double their seating capacity.

That study found people who tested positive for coronavirus were two times as likely to have said they ate at a restaurant than those who tested negative for the virus. That’s because it’s harder to wear masks and social distance while you eat and drink.

Char’s Tracy Mansion in Harrisburg is doing everything it can to take out the risk factors for diners.

Owner Char Magaro says there’s constant cleaning at her restaurant along with temperature checks, masks, and social distancing.

“I have no problem being limited for safety,” she said.

They’ve only been back open since July.

“We’ve been doing fine actually, I mean considering the numbers that you’re allowed to have. But what’s really saved us is we have this beautiful veranda overlooking the Susquehanna,” Magaro said.

Safety is their priority.

“My business philosophy is that I’m part of a community so the safety of the community — it comes first before profits,” Magaro said.

As restaurant prepares to expand to 50% capacity, the staff plans to keep safety as their focus.

Magaro believes if restaurants are following the rules, there doesn’t have to be a lot of risk for diners and it’s on all business owners to make sure they’re doing that. “We are where people gather, so that’s a responsibility to the community that you decide to put your business in.”

Ultimately, Magaro says the responsibility is universally shared. “We’re all in this together and we have to think beyond ourselves.”

