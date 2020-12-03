Local restaurant, Soul House Café, among many who face shutdown amid pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Soul House Café, located along the 16 hundred block of Paxton street, and owner Andre young and his team, are preparing for a reopening…again.

At the tail end of a year that has devastated the restaurant industry, Young says “To watch them close their doors and fall victim to this pandemic is really disheartening.”

Young had to shut down twice at his old location.

“The first time was in early April when this thing really took off,” Young said. “We shut down for two weeks, we did some adjustments and we tried to do curbside.”

The second closing took place on Oct. 31.

“I saw a problem with the waiting time.”

The problem being Soul House café was 100 percent take out.

Foot traffic increased during the pandemic but cold weather was coming. Andre made the decision to invest in a location with more space to accomodate more people and allow them to wait indoors and at a safe distance. His decision made him face the possibility of closing for good.

“This lobby area will only be designated for a waiting area for take-out dining will be closed until the pandemic lets up a little bit so you will come in one entrance, order, and wait for your food.”

The official reopening of the Soul House café is December 3.