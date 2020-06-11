Local restaurants anxiously prepare for indoor dining

WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Employees at Dockside Willies are ready for indoor dining customers.

General Manager Jennifer Carlson believes indoor dining does more than impact the bottom line. “We have a lot of college students who work with us, and they have been home since March. They will be needed now and they anxious to come to work, and we look forward to seeing them.”

She says the restaurant looks to follow all guidelines and do whatever they can to make customers feel comfortable and safe.

“We have placed all of our tables six feet apart or more,” Carlson said. “We have closed off rows of tables to ensure social distancing.”

The restaurants at the Hilton Harrisburg have been empty since March, although general manager Joe Massaro says they will be ready to provide indoor dining when they get the green light.

“We are ready to go,” Massaro insists. “We will not allow people to congregate or sit at the bar, to ensure that guests have a walkway to the restrooms or other areas that are at least six feet apart.”

He said they have had around 10% occupancy during the pandemic, and are currently awaiting guidelines for meetings, conferences, and weddings.