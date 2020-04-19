Local restaurants struggling as Paycheck Protection Program funding runs out

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — As part of the federal stimulus package, $349 billon was set aside to help small businesses.

The money ran out and now the owners of one Dauphin County restaurant are just trying to stay afloat.

The owners of the Glass Lounge applied for the Paycheck Protection Program on April 10, but now their application is on hold and the future of their business is uncertain.

The Glass Lounge is still in business for now, doing mostly curbside takeout.

“You know, this is sustaining us for now, but this is not sustainable. We couldn’t do this for months or years on end,” said owner Emily Nelsen.

“You’re losing liquor sales. You’re losing in-house sales. I mean it’s rough,” said owner Sean Nelson.

The Nelsons say they had to lay off almost all their staff, some of whom have worked there for decades.

“We’re a staff of approximately 30 to 33 people and right now we’re at five,” Emily Nelson said.

The Nelsens are hoping Congress agrees on more funding for the U.S. Small Business Adminstation’s Paycheck Protection Program.

If their application goes through, they estimate getting about $72,000.

“75% of that is to go to payroll when we are able to reopen and then standard operating costs such as utilities,” said Emily Nelson.

They’re frustrated to hear reports of larger national chains receiving millions of dollars instead of small businesses like theirs.

“It seems more like the more money you have, the more power you have, the more loopholes you can have and then once again, the middle class and the small guy get kicked to the side,” Sean Nelsen said.

While the Nelsen’s can’t control what happens in Washington, those in the midstate can help their neighbors.

“We’re just very appreciative of the community and the people who have been taking take out orders and to please not only just do it here but to do it to every establishment,” Sean Nelson said.

The Glass Lounge is open only for takeout Wednesday through Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m.