Local shoppers scramble for Black Friday deals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Thousands of shoppers across our area took advantage of great Black Friday deals.

The line at Bass Pro Shops at Harrisburg Mall wrapped around the building and started long before the doors opened at 5 a.m.

“We’re just here to go around shopping, seeing if we can get ourselves some gifts for our relatives,” said Kevin Bicking, a shopper.

Black Friday shopping seems to be a Thanksgiving tradition and birthday treat for the Bicking family.

“I give them some birthday money and we go out for a nice dinner afterward or movies, and so his birthday’s Christmas Eve and she’s December 1, and they picked to have their party early,” Melissa Bicking said.

Merchandise quickly flew off the shelves. Shay Shive was in the market for a hunting rifle for his wife.

“I’m just excited to try to get my wife a deer and hopefully, even if I get a deer, then, you know, it’s lucky, but if she gets one, I’m happy,” he said.

For the first time in more than 50 years, deer rifle hunting season begins the first Saturday after Thanksgiving, instead of the following Monday. There were specials on binoculars, grills, hoodies, fleeces, and $10 jeans.

Many shoppers faced long lines to check out but made out with a lot of merchandise. Even with many people shopping online or taking advantage of early deals, it’s clear there’s still a place for the Black Friday rush.