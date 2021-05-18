Local UPMC Clinics are now vaccinating ages 12 and up beginning on Wednesday

(WHTM) — Individuals ages 12 and up now have the opportunity to receive their COVID-19 vaccination. UPMC will host Pfizer vaccine clinics at multiple locations beginning Wednesday, May 19, and continuing into next week.

An appointment is required at all UPMC vaccination clinics. Parents/guardians of minors under 18 years of age must attend and provide written consent for their child.

Community members 18 and older are encouraged to schedule an appointment by registering online. Patients under 18 must schedule their appointment by calling 844-876-2822.

Schedule: