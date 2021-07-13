Lock em’ up: Pa. State troopers seeing rise in car thefts

(Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) (Photo credit should read GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Troopers are reminding residents to lock their cars amid a rise in theft from vehicles.

Troopers say firearms and catalytic converters are among the items stolen. So what do you do to keep your valuables safe?

Officers from Troop H say to lock your car and garage doors. This is the easiest way to deter theifs.

You can also place your valuables in the trunk or someplace out of sight. Items in plain view can easily be stolen.

The Troop H area is seeing a rise in thefts from vehicles including firearms and catalytic converters. Do not leave valuable items in your car and remember to lock your doors! pic.twitter.com/zHeGEGGOmx — Trooper Megan Ammerman (@PSPTroopHPIO) July 13, 2021

Lastly, consider installing security cameras facing your driveway or garage. Surveillance can aid investigations and insurance claims.

Troopers also say the most popular items stolen are phones, tablets, laptops, firearms and ammunition.