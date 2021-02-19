Londonderry Fire Hall kicks off annual Lenten Fish Fry

LONDONDERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual Lenten Fish Fry is back at the Londonderry Fire Hall in Dauphin County.

The Dauphin County fire department typically goes through 700 pounds of fish a week at their fish fries. This year is not all-you-can-eat, and it’s only take-out because of the pandemic.

The Lenten Fish Fry is an important fundraiser for the department.

“We do have a fire tax in this township, however, it (doesn’t) cover all of our budget, so we rely on these fundraisers to pay our electric bill, to pay our trash, to pay all the bills that we have on a monthly basis,” said Bart Shellenhamer, fire chief at Londonderry Fire Department.

Food can be ordered online and pre-paid on the department’s website.

Otherwise, the fire department will accept walk-in and call-in orders.