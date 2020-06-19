Lone wolf continues ‘lock him up’ protest in front of Capitol for third consecutive month

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The chances of spotting this lone wolf protester over the past couple months is relativity high.

Brent “Goose” stine is now known as the “Lone Wolf Protester.” He is seen on the Capitol steps with a “LOCK HIM UP” sign at least two times a week. He has continued this style of protesting for over three months.

The sign he holds illustrates President Trump in an orange jumpsuit in prison. The other side of his sign depicts President Trump in a Lion King theme backdrop with the title “Trump’s The Lyin King.”

Brent says he has been troubled by the Trump Administration; especially their handling of the pandemic.

“I maybe out here by myself, but in spirt, I think there’s a lot of people that are with me,” said Brent.

“I do it for a couple of reasons. I guess first of all because I am so incensed about this president and what he’s done to destroy the values of our country and I felt I had to do something.”

Brent says that for every ten honks of support he gets from people driving by, there is one or two people who may give him a gesture of “detraction, so to speak.”

“I am doing this on my own, I am not a group protest person and with the virus, I am trying to stay away from crowds”

Goose feels his way of protesting has been a great way to get out of the house while simultaneously exercising his first amendment right.

