Long-term care facilities accuse Pa. of “stealing” $153 million; “simply false,” state says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A coalition of associations representing long-term care facilities announced Tuesday they had filed a lawsuit Monday against Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services for “stealing” $153 million meant for the facilities.

DHS is using federal CARES Act “funds to fill budget holes for other programs,” according to the lawsuit, which was filed by LeadingAge PA, the Pennsylvania Health Care Association and the Pennsylvania Coalition of Affiliated Healthcare and Living Communities. The plaintiffs accuse the state of an illegal “shell game.”

“We are defending nursing homes as the administration redirects funds that the law clearly states are due to them,” Adam Marles, president and CEO of LeadingAge PA — an organization that represents nonprofit long-term care facilities — said at a media briefing.

“Simply false,” replied DHS.

“This lawsuit seeks only more money for nursing facilities throughout the commonwealth that have already received more than $800 million in taxpayer stimulus,” the agency said in a statement.

“The assertions made in the materials the associations distributed to the media are simply false. The money at issue is being used to support residents of our nursing facilities. As per state statute, all assessment revenue remains in the Long-Term Care and Community HealthChoices appropriations.”