Looking to vacation outdoors in comfort? Maybe try ‘glamping’

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Airydale Retreat is offering tents for camping, although you might quickly realize it’s not an ordinary tent. That is certainly true in the world of glamping.

“Glamping is a combination of the words ‘glamorous camping’. It’s big overseas in some places,” says Airydale co-owner Matt Zook.

That form of camping may appeal to those who are looking to vacation but still want to safely maintain social health guidelines.

“A lot of people might be hesitant to go out into a large populated area or jump on a plane,” Zook said.

The retreat is currently adding additional ‘glampsites’ as more people look to connect with nature and avoid densely populated areas.

Each tent is well equipped. “There’s a bed, table, basic cookware, that kind of thing, everything you need, so basically what you do is you come in, bring food, bring a good book or something to do, and just enjoy your space,” Zook says.

Airydale’s location also makes it a convenient base camp for other activities. Zook says it helps being surrounded by state forests, parks, and having Raystown Lake just 20 minutes away.

If you’re interested in Airydale, more information can be found on their website here.

Top Stories: