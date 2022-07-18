LYKENS, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth over $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The ticket won big in the July 15 drawing, matching all six winning numbers: 23-29-32-36-44-46. The prize is $1,040,000, less withholding.

The winning ticket was sold at a Penn Jersey Food Mart on State Route 209 in Lykens, which earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

More than 38,000 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the July 15 drawing.

Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes. More information about how to claim a prize can be found here.