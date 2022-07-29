LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Allen Township Police arrested an 18-year-old man who was allegedly in possession of a stolen firearm.

According to police, on July 25 around 8:43 p.m., officers received information that 18-year-old Jayden Munoz was in a possession of a stolen firearm. Photos of Munoz holding what appeared to be a Rugar semi-automatic handgun were discovered by another officer. That officer was investigating a stolen firearm from their jurisdiction.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

It was reported to police that Munoz had the firearm with him regularly and he was believed to be in the 220 block of Cedar Run Drive in the area of the basketball courts.

Officers went to that area and located Munoz, who they say immediately began to run before the officers exited their vehicles. Munoz also ignored officers’ commands and then fled into the nearby woods.

Following a brief foot pursuit, officers returned to the basketball court and observed a few bags laying on the ground, which included an Under Armor backpack. Officers asked the small group of people who the bag belonged to, and no one claimed it.

The stolen firearm, as well as marijuana and cash, were found inside the backpack.

Charges were filed against Munoz and an arrest warrant was obtained. He was then arrested when he showed up for another hearing the following day.