LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Allen Township Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred at the Walmart on Hartrzdale Drive on June 29.
According to police on July 5, officers were dispatched to Walmart for a non-active theft. It was reported on June 29 that four suspects conducted six “cash card” scams. These scams have cost the store $5,745.63.
The four suspects, all women, arrived in a light-colored Chevy Equinox around 4:17 p.m. on June 29. After the transactions, they proceeded to exit the lot at around 5:06 p.m.
As quoted in the release, the suspects are described as:
- The first suspect was a white female with a full sleeve tattoo on her right arm wearing a black shirt and black compression shorts. She had brown hair that goes below her shoulder.
- The second suspect was a black female wearing black shorts, a dark shirt and a dark hat, and slides.
- The third suspect was a black female wearing a white shirt and ripped jeans, carrying a white purse.
- The fourth suspect was a black female wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black shoes.
Anyone with information about this incident or anyone who recognizes the female suspects is asked to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department at (717) 975-7575.