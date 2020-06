HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin High School got creative for its seniors since they can’t have their regular graduation.

Their graduation was supposed to be today — instead, seniors dressed up in their caps and gowns

and drove around the school their principal and teachers greeted them with signs and students were able to receive their diploma.

Faculty wanted to give students their diplomas tonight so they could celebrate their graduation tomorrow with family.