Lower Dauphin High School marching band practicing for fall season

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Members of the Lower Dauphin High School marching band have been taking part in a two-week camp to prepare for the upcoming football season.

Last week, band members took part in 12-hour practice days, but this week, sessions were cut short, because of the warm and muggy weather. Keith Richardson, band director, says the students have remained focused.

“We give them water breaks every 30 minutes,” Richardson said. “We also go inside and practice music, to give them a break from the heat.”

Gizell Rezo, a high school senior, has played in the band since eighth grade and says this camp has been different this year.

“This was the hottest week that I have ever experienced at camp, ” Rezo said. “We take breaks, but this has been a tough week.”

The band will play Wednesday, August 11, evening, in front of their parents and family members, at the middle school field.