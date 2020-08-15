Lower Dauphin High School student builds sensory garden for Girl Scouts project

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lower Dauphin High schooler is building a sensory garden as part of her gold award for Girl Scouts. That’s the highest award a girl scout can receive, equivalent to an eagle scout in Boy Scouts.

Sydnee Lynch says her project is set to be finished in the spring. It’s located at Patriot Park in South Hanover Township; a sensory garden is a collection of plants and flowers that are appealing to the five senses.

“Gardening has always been an interest of mine. I’ve never done anything as large a scale as this, but it was something I didn’t know a lot about but I knew I wanted to learn about,” Lynch said.

She will be getting her gold award in May next year.