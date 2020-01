In this Heart of the Midstate segment, we're highlighting the Mennonite Central Committee (MCC), which kicked off its 100-year anniversary celebration this year, by bringing together volunteers in the U.S., Canada and Europe to make 6,500 comforters on one day, January 18th, during an event known as The Great Winter Warm-up. They exceeded that goal.

Locally, the MCC East Coast office set an additional goal of collecting 5,000 comforters during the month of January, so events were scheduled before and after Jan. 18.