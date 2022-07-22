DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Township Police are searching for a man charged with strangulation, false imprisonment, and simple assault.

The police department is asking for the public’s help to locate Zytia Joseph Hollingsworth. Anyone with information should contact Detective Dan Smeck at 717-554-1341.

According to the CRIMEWATCH report, there is a possible reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the apprehension of Hollingsworth. The reward is available through the Dauphin County Crime Stoppers Program.