DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is in need of the public’s help in finding the suspects of a robbery.

On April 19, just before 8 p.m., four suspects entered the Ulta Beauty Store on Jonestown Road and started placing various fragrances in tote bags. When the suspects were exiting the store, one of the suspects shoved an employee and attempted to knock another one’s phone out of their hands while they were calling 911. The group then fled in a Honda Accord.

Police believe three of the suspects were involved in a similar theft a the same location on March 31.

Anyone with any information on this incident or the people involved is asked to call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-472-8477.