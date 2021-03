HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lower Paxton Township man was convicted of rape by forcible compulsion, sexual assault, and strangulation for an incident that occurred at his home on Oct. 10, 2018.

Morlon Winston is facing sentencing later this month after he allegedly strangled a victim to the point of unconsciousness then raped them.

The delay in sentencing allows the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board to determine whether Winston meets the criteria for designation as a sexually violent predator.