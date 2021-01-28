Lower Paxton Township PD offering reward for Pennswood Apartment arsonist

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennswood Apartment Complex on Amherst Dr. in Lower Paxton Township was intentionally set on fire on Jan. 8, according to Lower Paxton Township Police.

Four apartments on the first two floors in the middle of the row were on fire and all occupants were safely evacuated from the building.

A total of 16 apartments were impacted by the fire, it is unknown how many residents were displaced.

Firefighters determined the fire was set intentionally through their investigation.

Lower Paxton Township PD is asking anyone with information to contact them at 717-773-1312 and speak to Sgt. Rich Needham, anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.

All callers could be eligible for a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest or the solving of the case.