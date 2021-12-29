Lower Paxton Township police searching for missing man

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department asks for the public’s help in locating Stephen Salazar, 61, who has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 23, according to a CRIMEWATCH post from the department.

Salazar is believed to have been involved in a vehicle crash on Dec. 23 around 5:30 p.m. near I-83 and the 2nd Street exit.

Anyone with information on Salazar’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lower Paxton Township Police Department at 717-558-6900 or online here.