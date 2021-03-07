Lower Paxton Township residents participate in “4x4x48,” 4 miles every 4 hours for 48 hours to raise money

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Several neighbors in a Lower Paxton Township community took part in a “4x4x48” challenge on Sunday.

The challenge consisted of the individuals running four miles every four hours for 48 hours. They did this challenge to raise money for the Bethesda Mission’s Youth Community Center. Some of the runners were extremely tired at the end of the event, but they said it was well worth the effort.

“They [Bethesda Mission] took a pretty hard hit when it comes to donations during the pandemic and life goes on even though the pandemic is still here and there are a lot of youth in the city and surrounding areas that need the services they provide,” said Maurice Knight, who participated in the event.

Maurice said they did struggle with cramping and soreness near the end of the fundraiser, but they did finish. They are awaiting final totals and will know how much money they raised sometime Monday.