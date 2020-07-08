Live Now
Lower Paxton Township residents pushing to keep Friendship Center open

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Residents in Lower Paxton Township are pushing to keep a community center open.

The Friendship Center closed when the pandemic hit, and it turns out, the township may not have the money to reopen it.

During the Lower Paxton Township Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, residents explained how the center is great for kids and seniors alike — and provides exercise and social interaction.

Some residents said they’d be willing to pay more to keep it open and the township is considering leasing the space to the YMCA.

